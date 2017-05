The iconic stadium-filling sound of Queen is brought to life in Retford this month with tribute show Magic: A Kind of Queen.

Driven by the lead vocals of Roger Brown, Magic can recreate all the complex harmonies that are Queen’s trademark recording sound.

Magic don’t attempt to look like Queen, instead they just concentrate on the music and creating the excitement of a Queen live show.

They are at the Majestic on Saturday, May 27.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT