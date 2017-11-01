Lucy Rose to play Nottingham and Sheffield on tour

British folk star Lucy Rose is touring the UK this month.

And the singer-songwriter will play Plug in Sheffield on November 9 and the Glee Club in Nottingham on November 22.

She released her acclaimed third album Something’s Changing earlier this year and played tracks from it at the Glastonbury Festvial.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2ugADRF (Sheffield) and http://bit.ly/2sTS61h (Nottingham)