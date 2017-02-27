Lloyd Cole has live date in Sheffield this month

Eighties star Lloyd Cole returns to Sheffield at the end of the month for a live date at the City Hall.

The release of 2015’s Lloyd Cole and the Commotions Collected Recordings 1983-1989 was received with universal warmth and acclaim.

And the fact it sold out far more quickly than anticipated has led to Lloyd heading out on this tour where he will be performing live sets comprised of material from 1983 to 1996 only.

Expect to hear classic hits like Perfect Skin, Rattlesnakes, Forest Fire, Lost Weekend, Brand New Friend and Jennifer She Said.

He is at Sheffield City Hall on March 27.

Tickets details are on 0114 2789789 or www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk