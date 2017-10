The Hopscotch Tour kicks off tonight at Nottingham’s Rough Trade store.

The brainchild of Jack Saunders from Radio X and MTV, the Hopscotch Tour sees Anteros, Yonaka and Stereo Honey head out on the road to bring the best of new UK indie to the live scene.

Tonight’s free gig starts at 7pm, details are at http://bit.ly/1jMgFQL