Live Nottingham date will be Fantastic

Grammy Award winner Fantastic Negrito is live at the Bodega in Nottingham next week.

After a long break from music, Fantastic Negrito won NPR’s inaugural Tiny Desk Contest in 2015.

Since then he’s performed with artists including the late Chris Cornell, Solange, and Temple of the Dog

His album The Last Days of Oakland won a Grammy Award this year.

His Bodega gig is on August 3 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2tPPyS5