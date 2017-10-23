Search

Little Mix have double date in Sheffield

Pop queens Little Mix bring their Glory Days tour to Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena this week.

Since the were formed on The X Factor back in 2011 – and subsequently going on to win that year’s series – Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall have established themselves as one of Britain’s pop’s brightest acts.

This latest tour follows the release of their fourth studio album Glory Days last year - a platinum edition is due out next month - which topped the UK charts and features top 10 hits Power and Touch, as well as smash-hit chart-topper Shout Out To My Ex.

Past hits for the quartet include number ones Cannonball, Wings and Black Magic.

Support for both gigs comes from singer-songwriter Jessarae.

They play the arena on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2xRGcXH