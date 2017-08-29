Like father, like son for Lonnie Donegan Jnr in Retford

Lonnie Donegan Jnr brings his live show to Retford’s Majestic Theatre this weekend.

The eldest son of the legendary Lonnie Donegan, Lonnie jnr initially wanted to be drummer but Lonnie senior told his boy that he’d never make it in music unless he got to the front of the stage.

It was at this time Lonnie Jnr saw his dad play to a packed Royal Albert Hall with the likes of Chas & Dave and Adam Faith.

He also saw his dad’s tour shows with the likes of Van Morrison and was introduced to the classic songs that made those shows so popular.

He has now picked up the baton and the legacy lives on.

He is in Retford on Saturday, September 2.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT