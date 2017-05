The Johnny Cash Roadshow is live at Rotherham Civic Theatre next week.

The only show to be endorsed by the Cash family, this live spectacular stars Clive John as the man in black.

After sold-out shows across Europe this is now a bigger show than ever and now features Carter Sisters and the Roadshow Horns.

The show is at the Civic on Wednesday, May 17.

Tickets are available on 01709 823621 or http://bit.ly/2pN61mh