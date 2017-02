Lee Lard is bringing his Peter Kaye Tribute Show to Retford’s Majestic Theatre this week.

Now in his 10th year and with more than 2,500 performances under his belt, Lee Lard is still being voted the most popular comedy tribute act in the UK.

His homage to Bolton comedy star Peter Kay has now been enjoyed by thousands of fans throughout the UK and

abroad.

He is at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01777 706866 or www.majesticretford.com