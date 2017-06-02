Last chance to get early bird tickets for Fake Festival

The deadline for early bird tickets for this year’s Retford Fake Festival is midnight on June 8.

Tributes to the Foo Fighters, Guns n’ Roses and The Arctic Monkeys top the bill for this year’s event at Retford Rugby club on July 8.

Four Fighters, Guns2Roses and The Antarctic Monkeys will be supported by five bands from in and around the Bassetlaw region – Mission Creep, Gaucho, Heads Will Roll, The Lost Days and The Settees.

Early bird tickets are just £17.50 for adults, £10 for 10-17 year-olds (under-10s are free) and £44 for family tickets – but they will not be around much longer.

Jez Lee, owner of Fake Festivals, said: “Many festivals have become so expensive that it prevents people from enjoying live music, which really is a sad situation.

“Live music is so important and it really brings people together – and with the world leading acts on the tour, we want as many people to be able to enjoy a truly fun day out that they remember.

“We believe strongly in the need to keep our tour affordable, entertaining and with a community feel.

“That is why we ensure our ticket prices remain low, so that people of all ages can come and enjoy the Fake Festivals experience without breaking the bank.”

To get tickets, go to www.fakefestivals.co.uk