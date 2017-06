Kate Perry returns to the UK next summer with her Witness tour.

And she will be Playing Sheffield Arena on June 19, 2018.

The Tour is Katy’s first run since the sold-out, 151-date Prismatic World Tour, which concluded in 2015.

Tickets, priced from £56 to £134.40 go on general sale at 9am on Friday, June 9 on 0114 2565656, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk, or in person from the arena box office.