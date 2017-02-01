Kara Tointon and Keith Allen head the cast for Gaslight in Sheffield

TV stars Kara Tointon, Keith Allen and Rupert Young star in the classic psychological thriller Gaslight at Sheffield Lyceum this month.

Kara Tointon is best known for her role as Dawn Swann in Eastenders (BBC1) as well as appearing in the ITV dramas The Halcyon and Mr Selfidge and for winning the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing series in 2010.

Keith Allen is an acclaimed comic and dramatic writer, performer and director who has starred in shows like Robin Hood (BBC1) and The Comic Strip Presents (Channel 4) on TV and appeared in hit films like Trainspotting and 24 Hour Party People.

Rupert Young is best known for his role as Sir Leon in Merlin (BBC1) as well appearances in the likes of Doctor Who (BBC1) and Doc Martin (ITV).

While Jack Manningham (Young)is on the town each evening his wife Bella (Tointon) is home alone.

She can’t explain the disappearance of familiar objects, the mysterious footsteps overhead or the ghostly flickering of living room gaslight - is she losing her mind?

Does the terror exist in her imagination or are dark secrets living in her home?

The surprise arrival of retired Detective Rough (Allen) leads to a shocking discovery that will shake her respectable Victorian marriage to its core.

The play is at the Lyceum from February 20-25.

Tickets are £17 to £32 on 0114 2496000, online at www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or in person from the box office.