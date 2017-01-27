Kaiser Chiefs named as Splendour headliners

Kaiser Chiefs have been announced as headliners for this year’s Splendour Festival in Nottingham.

The Brit Award winning indie-rockers are the first of more than 40 acts that will be announced to perform at the city’s biggest summer day out at Wollaton Park.

With an amazing back catalogue of six albums, including the Brit Award winning Employment, expect a set of huge sing-along anthems including I Predict a Riot, Oh My God and UK number one single Ruby.

Kaiser Chiefs said: “We’re really looking forward to performing at Splendour.

“We know the crowd and the setting will make for an unforgettable atmosphere.”

George Akins, owner of promoters DHP family, added: “Following the biggest ever Splendour last year, we’re delighted to announce Kaiser Chiefs as 2017 headliners.

“The award-winning band has an amazing back catalogue as well as a great new album out.

“I can’t wait to see more than 20,000 people at Splendour singing along to what is sure to be a real belter of a set.”

Splendour was named Best Festival at the 2016 Live UK Business Awards and this year’s edition of the award-winning event is on SAturday, July 22.

Children aged under-11 will once again be admitted free and discounts are also in place for Nottingham residents.

A standard ticket is £46, coming down to £36 when the discount is applied.

Tickets for young people aged 11-17 living in Nottingham are £20 and VIP packages are also available starting from £80.

Tickets can be purchased from splendourfestival.com or in person from the Nottingham Tourism Centre.

