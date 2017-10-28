Jonny Awsum promises to play Nottingham on tour

Britain’s Got Talent Star Jonny Awsum brings his hit show Honey I Promised The Kid to Nottingham’s Canalhouse next week.

Jonny promised his daughter he’d play live on stage at the O2 but it wasn’t as easy as he’d hoped.

Did he do it?

Thousands of people visiting the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August were lucky enough to find out for themselves as he played to sold-out rooms.

Now, he is coming to Nottingham as part of the city’s comedy festival.

Jonny Awsum’s feel-good brand of musical-comedy saw him reach the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent and rise to become one of the most sought-after headline acts on the UK circuit.

He has played for British troops abroad, to nationwide theatres as part of Paul Hollywood’s tour, and in 2016 supported Jason Manford.

He is in Nottingham on Sunday, November 5 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2iDIYuA