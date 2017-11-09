John Verity Band is back to give Clowne the blues

The John Verity Band is live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

John Verity started out in the 1960s playing support slots to the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

The next 40 years were spent working with the likes of Saxon, Motorhead, Ringo Starr, Russ Ballard, Rory Gallagher and John Parr.

He is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, November 12at 9pm and entry is £5.

For details, go to www.clownebluesclub.co.uk