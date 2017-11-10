John Bishop announces new Nottingham date

Comedy superstar John Bishop is extending his sell-out Winging It UK tour and bringing the show back to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena next year.

Having just sold out two Nottingham dates last month, John will return to Nottingham on Friday, March 9.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Monday, November 13, priced at £39.20 and will be available on 0843 3733000, http://bit.ly/2zwP6ey or in person at the arena box office.

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-16s.