Jimmy Carr tops the bill for Nottingham Comedy Festival

Jimmy Carr, Lloyd Griffith and Jerry Sadowicz are the headline names for this year’s Nottingham Comedy Festival

Lauren Pattinson, Patrick Monahan and Clayton Jones are also on the bill for nine days of hilarity.

Jimmy Carr will be presenting his The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold,

Greatest Hits Tour show at the Royal Concert Hall.

Host of Channel 4’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats and a regular on shows like QI and Have I Got News For You, he is one of the UK’s premier comic talents.

Lloyd Griffith is the part-time goalkeeper and former choirboy who hosts shows like Soccer AM on Sky and will be presenting his show In:Undated at the Canalhouse.

Jerry Sadowitz is the comedian and magician who also does being scary quite well.

He will be combining, tricks and dangerous jokes in Comedian, Magician, Psychopath at Nottingham Arts Theatre.

Helen Stead, festival director, said: “From top TV names to brand new artists there are many fantastic shows to watch.

“We are very proud to be supporting local, national and international comedians through all stages of their careers and are pleased to welcome back many returning acts to Nottingham.”

The festival runs from November 3 to 11.

Details are at www.nottinghamfestival.co.uk