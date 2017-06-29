Search

Jenna Hooson is giving Clowne the blues

Jenna Hooson and her band are live in Clowne this weekend

Jenna Hooson and her band are live in Clowne this weekend

The Jenna Hooson Band is live at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

The Yorkshire outfit play a blend of rock, blues and soul.

They are at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, July 2 at 9pm.

Details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk