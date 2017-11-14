Jeff Lynne’s ELO to play Nottingham on new tour

Jeff Lynne’s ELO have announced eight new UK arena shows for autumn 2018.

And the tour includes a date at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on September 30 next year.

More popular than ever, Jeff Lynne’s ELO have always been known for their epic live shows.

Jeff said; “Our audiences are amazing, it’s like they’re in the group.

“We can’t wait to play for them again.”

Blending rock, pop and classical, ELO has had 26 UK Top 40 singles and sold more than 50 million records worldwide.

Tickets for their Nottingham date are £115, £90, £80, £65 and £50 and go on general sale on Friday, November 17 at 9am from www.livenation.co.uk