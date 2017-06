Live jazz returns to Worksop library next week with a live set from Nottingham’s Shell’s Belles.

The all-girl band is led by Sophie Ward and Michelle Farrell and plays classics by the likes of Cole Porter, Gershwin, Hoagy Carmicheal and more from the great American songbook.

The show is on Tuesday, June 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £10 and £8 at http://bit.ly/2slmOxF