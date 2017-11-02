James Acaster is getting into scrapes on tour

Comedy star James Acaster is back on the road this month with his Classic Scrapes tour.

Supporting his book of the same name, Classic Scrapes, he will be at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 9 and Nottingham’s Glee Club on November 15

James Acaster has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award five times and has appeared on prime-time TV shows like Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

But behind the fame and critical acclaim is a man perpetually getting into trouble.

Whether it’s disappointing a skydiving instructor mid-flight, hiding from thugs in a bush wearing a bright red dress, or annoying the Kettering Board Games club, a didgeridoo-playing conspiracy theorist and some bemused Christians, James is always finding new ways to embarrass himself.

He has now written a book recounting these tales (including never-before-heard stories) in all their glorious stupidity.

During his new live showa, James will read extracts taken from the book in his inimitable style.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2umrgfg (Nottingham) or http://bit.ly/2u6sXlS (Sheffield).