Jack Savoretti to join John Legend in Nottingham

Jack Savoretti will support John Legend when he plays live at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena later this year.

John Legend is an acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, Oscar, Golden Globe, and multi-Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter who is embarking on his biggest tour of the UK ever this autumn.

Jack Savoretti is the English singer-songwriter whose 2015 top 10 album Written In Scars led to a sold-out worldwide tour.

Last year saw Jack release the album, Sleep No More which he described as ‘a love letter to my wife.’

The gig is on September 10 and tickets are available on 0843 3733000 or http://bit.ly/2q3peic