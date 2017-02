Multi-platinum selling artist J Cole will be hitting the road for a 57-city world tour this year.

And The 4 Your Eyez Only Tour includes a date at the Motorpoint Nottingham Arena on October 12.

The platinum-certified album is J Coles’s fourth studio release and went straight in at number one on the Billboard Top 200 chart.

Tickets for his Nottingham show are £44.80, £50.40 and £56 on 0843 3733000, or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com