Intrigue and betrayal in Julius Caesar at Sheffield

William Shakespeare’s searing political thriller Julius Caesar comes to The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield next week.

With the UK currently in the middle of an election campaign, Sheffield Theatres’ new artistic director Robert Hastie’s first venture could hardly be more timely or apt.

When a hero returns from battle, not all the voices of the city are raised in celebration.

Some are whispering dissent and some are foretelling disaster.

When the majority choose a dangerous leader, what should the honourable citizen do?

Starring Jonathan Hyde as Caesar, the play runs from Thursday, May 18 until June 10

Tickets are available in 0114 249600 or http://bit.ly/2pg08gj