Indulge in some Local Affairs in Worksop

Dukeries Theatre returns to the Acorn Theatre in Worksop with another offering from the pen of Richard Harris, Local Affairs.

A cast of characters includes three sets of neighbours, an interfering mother-in- law, a suicidal old flame and a motor bike enthusiast.

Set in a new housing development the story centres on the activities of three couples in identical houses during one weekend.

None of them know the other couples at the outset but events conspire to bring them together.

The play is at the Acorn Theatre from February 23-25.

Ticket details are on 01909 501817 or www.acorntheatre.net