The Crashers are live at The Frog in Worksop this weekend

The Sheffield band play the best in indie rock covers of hits by the likes of Oasis, Blur, Pulp, Coldplay, Killers, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Elbow, The Verve, The Stone Roses, REM and more.

They are at The Frog on Saturday, November 11, details are at http://bit.ly/2h8LXLb