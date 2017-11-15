Iconic show Blood Brothers heading to Nottingham

West End hit Blood Brothers comes to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal next week.

Written by Willy Russell, this legendary show tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Lyn Paul leads the cast as she returns to her iconic West End role as Mrs Johnstone, alongside Dean Chisnall as the narrator.

It is at the Theatre Royal from Tuesday, November 21 to Saturday, November 25 and tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2h00m8E