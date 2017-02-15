Iain is first up for the year at The Crossing

Iain Farrington gets a new year of Music at The Crossing underway in Worksop this weekend.

Iain performed at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics alongside comedian Rowan Atkinson and Sir Simon Rattle, and has worked with the likes of Bryn Terfel, Lesley Garrett and Sir Paul McCartney.

His compositions have been performed across the world, including two orchestral pieces for the Wallace and Gromit Prom in 2012.

Iain is also a prolific arranger of hundreds of works in many styles, including opera, instrumental, choral, traditional African, jazz and pop.

He is in Worksop on Saturday, February 18 at 7.30pm.

Ticket details are on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk