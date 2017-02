Music at The Crossing returns to Worksop this month with a performance by Iain Farrington

Iain performed at the opening ceremony of the London 2012 Olympics alongside comedian Rowan Atkinson and Sir Simon Rattle, and has worked with the likes of Bryn Terfel, Lesley Garrett and Sir Paul McCartney.

He is at The Crossing on Saturday, February 18.

Tickets are available now on 01909 475421 or info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk