Holy Holy to bring the classic sound of Ziggy Stardust to Sheffield

Holy Holy have announced they will be performing David Bowie’s classic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars at Sheffield Foundry in April.

Holy Holy comprises long-time Bowie collaborator and legendary producer Tony Visconti on bass, original Spiders man Woody Woodmansey on drums, Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory on vocals, James Stevenson from The Alarm and The Cult amongst others on guitar and Bernice Scott and Jessica Morgan on keyboards.

Tony Visconti worked closely with Bowie throughout his career, producing 12 classic Bowie albums – David Bowie (1969), The Man Who Sold the World (1970), David Live (1974), Young Americans (1975), Low (1977), Heroes (1977), Stage (1978), Lodger (1979), Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) (1980), Heathen (2002), Reality (2003), The Next Day (2013) and Bowie’s final album Black Star in 2016.

He also produced seven albums with T Rex including their classic Electric Warrior.

He has also produced and worked with Georgie Fame, Badfinger, Gentle Giant, Caravan, Osibisa, Thin Lizzy, Adam Ant, The Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Morrissey and Iggy Pop amongst many others.

In 2014 Woody and Tony formed Holy Holy, specifically to perform The Man Who Sold the World album live.

Tony not only produced this classic 1970 album but also played bass on the album with Woody on drums and the legendary late Mick Ronson on guitar.

The Spiders all hailed from Hull, so to mark the city being designated City of Culture 2017, two concerts with Holy Holy were organised, but this time doing the iconic Ziggy Stardust album. Both sold out in a day.

Now, they are bringing the show to Sheffield on April 14.

