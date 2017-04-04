Holy Holy are bringing Ziggy Stardust to Sheffield

Holy Holy will be performing David Bowie’s classic album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars at The Foundry in Sheffield next week.

Holy Holy includes long-time Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti, original Spiders man Woody Woodmansey and Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory..

Visconti produced 12 classic Bowie albums, including his final one, Black Star, and also seven T Rex albums.

In 2014 he and Woody formed Holy Holy, specifically to perform live the classic 1970 album, The Man Who Sold the World (which Visconti also produced).

The Spiders all hailed from Hull, so to mark the city being designated City of Culture, two concerts with Holy Holy were organised, but this time doing the iconic Ziggy Stardust album.

Now, they are bringing the show to Sheffield on Friday, April 14.

Tickets are available on 0844 4771000 or www.ticketweb.co.uk