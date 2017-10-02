Holiday chaos in Spain with the Blyth Players

The Blyth Players are back on stage this week with the comedy Costa del Stumble

After receiving an offer she just couldn’t refuse, eccentric British landlady Mrs Ditch has sold her B&B in England and moved out to the Costa del Carling to run a holiday campsite.

Among the campers are the Thorndike family, who are looking forward to a fun packed holiday in the town of Maracus Carakus.

They are soon joined by some unusual families and interesting individuals, each with very different ideas about how they will spend their time on holiday.

However, when a crime occurs at local museum, it’s the children on the site who form an unlikely alliance to turn detective.

Can they solve the mystery before its time to leave?

The show is at Barnby Memorial Hall in Blyth on Friday, October 6 and Saturday, October 7.

Tickets: http://bit.ly/2yenkQg