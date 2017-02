The Libertines, ska legends Toots & The Maytals and All Saints have been announced as headliners for this summer’s Tramlines Festival in Sheffield.

Other acts confirmed for the event include Metronomy, The Coral, We Are Scientists, Twin Atlantic, The Pharcyde, Hot 8 Brass Band, M.O, Omar Souleyman, Cate Le Bon, Nadia Rose and Akala.

The festival takes place from July 21-23.

Tickets are on sale now at www.tramlines.org.uk