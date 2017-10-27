Headline Sheffield date for Declan McKenna

Declan McKenna is live at The Leadmill in Sheffield next week on his latest UK tour.

The tour follows the release of his critically-acclaimed debut album, What Do You Think About The Car? and appearances at the Reading & Leeds Festivals over the summer

The 18-year-old has toured the world relentlessly over the past year with his melody-heavy indie pop songs and he’s live in Sheffield on Tuesday, October 31.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2yRqRWf