Alt-rock duo Rews are live at Nottingham’s Bodega next week.

The pair are currently creating a real buzz on UK radio with Huw Stephens making them his ‘tip of the week’ on BBC Radio 1 and John Kennedy his ‘shock of the new’ on Radio X

They have also played on Radio 6 with Tom Robinson and all 38 BBC Introducing shows.

They are at the Bodega on February 17.

Ticket details are at www.bodeganottingham.com