Head under the sea with The Little Mermaid at the Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Summer School Youth Theatre is presenting Disney’s The Little Mermaid Jr at Nottingham Playhouse.

Ariel longs to leave the ocean to live in the world above.

But first, she’ll have to defy her father, the king of the sea, escape the clutches of an evil sea witch and convince a prince that she’s the girl with the perfect voice.

The show is at Nottingham Playhouse on August 26.

Ticket detalls are at http://bit.ly/2waZFDp