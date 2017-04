Country rockers Hayseed Dixie are live at The Plug in Sheffield next month on their latest UK tour.

Bluegrass’ answer to AC/DC are 14 albums into their career and still firmly of the belief that the Lost Highway of Reverend Hank Williams and the Highway to Hell of Bishop Bon Scott are indeed the same identical stretch of tarmac.

New album Free Your Mind… And Your Grass Will Follow is out on April 14.

Their Sheffield gig is on May 11 and tickets are available at www.the-plug.com