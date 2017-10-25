Have Faith in George Michael tribute show

Celebrate the music of the late George Michael at the Majestic Theatre in Retford this weekend.

Faith - The George Michael Legacy stars Wayne Dilks and his eight-piece band and is a musical journey through 35 years of hits from the Wham! days to George’s solo career.

The show features a host of hits including Club Tropicana, Fast Love Faith, Freedom, A Different Corner, Father Figure, Careless Whisper and more.

It is at the Majestic on Saturday, October 28.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/1coU3TT