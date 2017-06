The world’s greatest guitarists will all be under the same roof in Retford this week in Guitar Heroes.

This live concert style ‘rockumentary’ is performed by guitar ace Phil Walker amd his band and celebrates the talents and riffs of the of the guitar greats like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Hank Marvin, Brian May, Slash and more in one big live show.

The show is at the Majestic Theatre on Friday, June 23.

Tickets are available on 01777 706866 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT