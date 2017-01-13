Guitar star Tommy Emmanuel is live in Sheffield

Two-time Grammy nominee Tommy Emmanuel is touring the UK this month in support of his new album It’s Never Too Late.

And he will be at Sheffield City Hall on January 25.

Sheffield City Hall, January 25

A household name in his native Australia, Tommy’s unique style – he calls it simply “finger style” – is akin to playing guitar the way a pianist plays piano, using all 10 fingers.

Rather than using a whole band for melody, rhythm, bass, and drum parts, Tommy plays all that – and more – on one guitar.

Details: www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk