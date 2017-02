The Clowne Rock & Blues Club is back in session this weekend with The Lol Goodman Band.

In various different guises, formats and line-ups, The Lol Goodman Band has existed for nearly 20 year, performing a brand of gritty blues in the pubs, clubs and festivals of northern England.

Their Clowne gig is on Sunday, February 26 at the Community Centre at 9pm and entry is £5.