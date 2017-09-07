Get the blues with The Blueflies in Clowne

The Blueflies are live at Clowne Rock & Blues Club this weekend.

Hailing from York, The Blueflies are a power-trio laying music inspired by rhythm & blues, classic rock and funk, they have been pounding the circuit for nearly 25 years.

As well as building up a UK following, they have also toured Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

They are at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, September 10.

The gig starts at 9pm and entry is £4.