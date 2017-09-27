Get stuck on Neville’s Island in Worksop

Dukeries Theatre returns to the Acorn Theatre in Worksop next month to present Neville’s Island.

Four middle-aged businessmen, sent on a team bonding trip the Lake District, become the first people to get shipwrecked on an island in Derwentwater.

Menaced by wildlife and trapped by fog, the four face a battle to survive, amidst recriminations, French cricket and sausages.

The play is on from October 19-21, ticket details are on 01909 501817