Search

Get stuck on Neville’s Island in Worksop

The Acorn Theatre
The Acorn Theatre

Dukeries Theatre returns to the Acorn Theatre in Worksop next month to present Neville’s Island.

Four middle-aged businessmen, sent on a team bonding trip the Lake District, become the first people to get shipwrecked on an island in Derwentwater.

Menaced by wildlife and trapped by fog, the four face a battle to survive, amidst recriminations, French cricket and sausages.

The play is on from October 19-21, ticket details are on 01909 501817