Get dressed up for Ladies’ Day at Ascot - in Worksop

Acorn Productions return to their Worksop home this month to present Amanda Whittington’s racy modern comedy Ladies Day.

Think of Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot and images of fancy hats people in their finery spring to mind.

What you probably don’t think of are four hard pressed lady fish-packers from Hull who get tickets for the event the year it was temporarily relocated to York.

Out go the hairnets, overalls and wellies as they doll up and head off to the races.

Glamour puss Shelley, hard-up Linda and Pearl, who reveals a secret to devoted single mother Jan, guzzle champagne and come across a variety of characters from an arrogant TV pundit to a sensitive jockey.

Cue a day at the races none of them will forget in a hurry.

The play is at the Acorn Theatre in Worksop from June 15 to June 17 at 7.30pm each night.

Tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 501817 or in person at the Acorn Theatre box office.