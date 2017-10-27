Georgie to support Jake Bugg on upcoming tours

Having turned down football for music, Mansfield singer Georgie will join fellow Nottinghamshire star Jake Bugg on his UK tour next month.

Georgie will release her new single, Hard Times, on November 3 and will support Jack Savoretti at London’s O2 this week before joining up with Jake Bugg for his UK dates in November.

The pair will then play a series of US dates in December before returning to Europe in the new year.

Ticket details are at www.jakebugg.com