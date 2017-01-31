Fun Lovin’ Criminals are live in Sheffield

Fun Lovin’ Criminals return to Sheffield next week for a live date at The Plug.

The multi-platinum New York group are back in the UK on their Big Night Out Tour.

Frontman Huey Morgan said: FLC always bring a mucho grande style.

“In my half-Irish, half-Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we goin’ big.

“Of course we want everybody to come along for the ride, we wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans.

“Bigger the party the better, so come join us.”

The gig is on Thursday, February 9.

Details: www.alttickets.com or www.seetickets.com