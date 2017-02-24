Fun Lovin’ Criminals are hitting Rock City

Fun Lovin’ Criminals are live at Nottingham’s Rock City next week.

The multi-platinum band, best known for hits like Scooby Snacks, Fun Lovin’ Criminal and King of New York, are back in the UK on their Big Night Out Tour.

Frontman Huey Morgan said: FLC always bring a mucho grande style.

“In my half-Irish, half-Puerto Rican vernacular, this means we goin’ big.

“Of course we want everybody to come along for the ride, we wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for the fans.

“Bigger the party the better, so come join us.”

The gig is on Friday, March 3, tickets are on www.alttickets.com or www.seetickets.com