Foo Fighters tribute band the Foo 5ighters and Exhibit A are both live at The Frog in Worksop this week.

Exhibit A play a highly charged blend of rock through the ages and are at the Frog on Friday, May 19.

The Foo 5ighters are four talented musicians paying homage to one of rock’s biggest bands, The Foo Fighters.

Their Worksop gig is Saturday, May 20 and entry is £3.

For details, got to http://bit.ly/2qVC46A