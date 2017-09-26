Follow The Band in Sheffield

Smash-hit musical The Band comes to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre next week.

A show about what it’s like to grow up with a boy band, the score features the music of Take That, Britain’s most successful boy band of all time, and stars the winners from the BBC’s Let it Shine, Five to Five (AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Yazdan Qafouri Isfahani, Curtis T Johns and Sario Watanabe-Soloman).

It is at the Lyceum from October 4 to 14 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2fBnqKM