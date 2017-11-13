Festival bands to support hospice with Nottingham gig

In the run up to next year’s Y Not Festival, organisers are hosting a series of live music events in venues across the midlands, all in aid of the Blythe House Hospice.

The series starts on Sunday, November 19 with the first event at Rough Trade in Nottingham.

Birmingham band Superfood will headline what will be a very intimate show, following the release of their new album Bambino.

Three years on from their debut album, Don’t Say That, the band are currently touring with Wolf Alice but will take a brief hiatus to perform at the event.

Also joining the bill are three highly tipped BBC Introducing artists, Rob Green, Vega Bay and Daisy Godfrey, all of whom were due to play the washed-out Sunday of of this year’s Y Not Festival.

Blythe House Hospice, in Chapel-en-le-Frith, offers free care and support for anyone in the High Peak area living with cancer or other serious, life threatening illness.

Y Not has had a successful partnership with Blythe House for several years and is looking forward to doing something special with the charity this year.

Simon Mawbey, festival organiser, said: “We’re delighted to be working, again, with Blythe House Hospice, a fantastic charity that provides an invaluable service for local people.

“It’ll be great to get out into the communities that surround Y Not Festival and put on some exciting bands, offering a taste of what to expect at Y Not Festival 2018.”

The event in Nottingham opens at 3pm with the first band on stage at 4pm.

Tickets are £5 and available at http://bit.ly/2m8Kmqm

Tickets for Y Not 2018 tickets are selling fast with early bird and tier one already sold out.

A limited amount of Chrismas tickets are currently on sale, priced at £104.50 at http://bit.ly/2yNile6